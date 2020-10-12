Thomas Partey, Blakk Rasta feature on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 20

After 19 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado is out with episode 20 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape Teacher Kwadwo, Majid Michel, Thomas Partey, Blakk Rasta, among others.

The song was produced by London Rollit and video directed by Director K.

