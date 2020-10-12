Panda Masson redirects Kumerica to the; City of Alla Cafe

In a new turn, versatile rapper Panda Masson has labeled a new capital for the Kumerica people titled, City of Alla Cafe.

The Kumerica trend has become a household since its official launch as part of music growth in Ghana.

Officially out with a new song, City of Alla Cafe talks about the real lifestyle of the Kumerican people which is known as the Kumasi people.

Panda Masson’s punchlines in his new song makes him a real promising rapper for Ghanaians.

Listen, Stream below.

