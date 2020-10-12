Essilfie encapsulates Afro-Soul in new single; Dumb Love

Burgeoning Ghanaian Afro-soul singer, Essilfie is on a mission to re-introduce people to her sound in a new single titled ‘Dumb Love’.

Produced by EDEM EDEM, ‘Dumb Love’ gives a sneak peek into Essilfie’s writing style and her type of Soul while flaunting her dynamism in music. Stream here.

‘Dumb Love’ which is a blend of Jazz, R&B and Soul, reveals Essilfie’s previous feelings for a potential she once dated.

The ‘Mendada Me’ crooner described the song as personal, explaining that she now sees it as an inspiration as she has gotten over the said person.

Speaking on her choice of song title, Essilfie said: ”I chose that title because that is how I feel when I am falling in love with someone new!

That puppy love feeling, feeling of pure bliss and seeing the person as flawless. In my opinion, love that makes you feel like this all the time is too good to be true”.

‘Dumb Love’ is Essilfie’s fourth single this year.

