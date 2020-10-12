Top Stories

DJ Mensah, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie jump on a new tune; Beifour

It's enlisted on Kuami's new album and will be on DJ Mensah's incoming EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
“Beifour”, is a collaboration between Untouchable Music and Lynx Entertainment, featuring DJ Mensah, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie.

For soo long witchcraft, or Beifour as in this case has been painted to depict an old woman in a neglected mud hut far away in an evil forest feasting on the blood of innocent babies.

That is soo wrong…and as to whether really such stories exist is another issue for another day. 

Backbiting, getting excited over bad news and the failure of others, hatred, pull him down syndrome and the likes is what true witchcraft is. 

And that is what the “BEIFOUR” song seek to project and advice against. 
The track is also on Kuami Eugene’s latest album.

DJ Mensah drops his latest Single “Beifour” from his much-anticipated Now or Never EP which is yet to hit the streets. 

You can’t go wrong when you have three master tacticians in the persons of The Untouchable, DJ Mensah, the undisputed Africa’s Heavy Weight rapper, King Sarkodie and the ever young, ever green, ever talented GH and Africa’s #1 Kuami Eugene, all on the same song. 

BEIFOUR it is! Let it flow in your heart and enrich your soul. 

