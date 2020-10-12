Top Stories

Camidoh unveiled as project ambassador for Breast Cancer screening

He partners Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center & GMB Queens

Sonotech Medical And Diagnostic Center has began its free breast cancer screening exercise being led by the project Ambassador, Camidoh.

It’s an event which has so far witnessed ladies, including winner and other beauty pageants of the just ended TV3 Ghana Most Beautiful show.

It’s in recognition of the hazardous state that late detection of Breast Cancer put women through.

It’s being led by the project ambassador, Afro-pop musician Camidoh, who was unveiled as the official ambassador and will serve as a gate-keeper to bring-in knowledge.

He will also strive to help build, sustain the capabilities and knowledge of the project which comes paired with other month-long activities to intensify the awareness of the disease.

The exercise is to aid the health institution leverage on established programs and convening platforms to strengthen the community to reverse the rising incidence and mortality of breast cancer worldwide.

It will also encourage more women to conduct regular self-examination of their breasts for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

The exercise is currently going on for free at the various branches of the hospital, Osu and Tema.

