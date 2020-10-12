Brapurple makes it to BBC Radio UK with ‘Flees’

Brapurple, Ghanaian versatile artist who had been celebrated for his unique style in music and talent on his debut project is bringing to us a more creative and powerful feel of his talent.

His new project has been featured on The BBC Radio and Fresh Faves in the UK to give a spotlight to his vast talents to audiences around the world but with a focus The United Kingdom.

His new project titled “Flees” as elucidated by Brapurple means “ever readiness or looking sharp”. This sound recording is played adagio with a very slight energetic alteration.

Flees was written, recorded, and produced over the course of eight

months subsequent to the release of Love and Light which featured Kwame Yesu.

Digital Stores: https://brapurple.fanlink.to/flees

The sound is available for stream and purchase on major music digital stores worldwide in addition to Audiomack and Soundcloud.