Double treat! M2 drops True Love & Igbese

Burgeoning musician M2 has dropped two infectious songs that is set to enrich your ears for days with good rhythms!

When true love finds you, the best way to express it is by reminding that special someone you will be with them regardless of how life becomes.

That’s the message M2 and Akwaboah is sharing with the world through this “True Love” music. This emotional love song will surely make you fall in love a thousand times

The second song featuring Zeal of VVIP fame which is of no doubt an instant hit, which speaks directly to our emotions.

Titled “Igbese“, the party starter song talks about this beautiful woman showing what she was blessed with.

M2 after releasing one of the popular songs on the street, Blow My Mind which features Estarr, gives us these song to entertain ourselves with.

Production credits goes to Possigee