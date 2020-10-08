Top Stories

Sonni Balli breaks hiatus with a new single release in 24hrs; Frienemy

He will give a full live performance of the song on his social media this Friday

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Sonni Balli breaks hiatus with a new single release this Friday; Frienemy
Sonni Balli breaks hiatus with a new single release this Friday; Frienemy Photo Credit: Sonni Balli /Twitter

Ace Ghanaian Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall/Hiplife act, Sonni Balli returns to claim his spot with an announcement of the release of his comeback debut song titled “Frienemy”.

“Frienemy” — The self-explanatory title has already got the streets talking when he broke the news earlier this week on his social media pages.

Friday, October 9, 2020, the song goes live across various digital music platforms. This comeback has been long awaited by fans who have missed the fashionable and well-built Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats Veteran.  

SonniBalli hints of a full live performance of the song on day of release across his social media pages. Sonni holds over 2 decades’ music career which is still highly respected among Ghanaians and fans worldwide.

He has been off the music scene for a while but this major announcement sets the tone for something mega coming up in the next few weeks with a full roll out from his team.

Here’s an exclusive interview he did talking about the song soon to be released and his entire music career in brief.

Watch here and get to know the other side of Sonni Balli you haven’t heard of before.

Kindly follow on Instagram & Twitter: @SonniBalli

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of NaaNa Blu endorsed by Legendary Ebo Taylor after listening to ‘This Is Highlife’ EP

NaaNa Blu endorsed by Legendary Ebo Taylor after listening to ‘This Is Highlife’ EP

5 days ago
Photo of BeRose, Nana Aba, Obofour others feature in Amerado’s Yeete Nsem ep. 19

BeRose, Nana Aba, Obofour others feature in Amerado’s Yeete Nsem ep. 19

6 days ago
Photo of Killbeatz teams up with King Promise, Ofori Amponsah for maiden EP; Love & Happiness

Killbeatz teams up with King Promise, Ofori Amponsah for maiden EP; Love & Happiness

6 days ago
Photo of Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy

Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker