Sonni Balli breaks hiatus with a new single release in 24hrs; Frienemy

Ace Ghanaian Reggae/Ragga/Dancehall/Hiplife act, Sonni Balli returns to claim his spot with an announcement of the release of his comeback debut song titled “Frienemy”.

“Frienemy” — The self-explanatory title has already got the streets talking when he broke the news earlier this week on his social media pages.

Friday, October 9, 2020, the song goes live across various digital music platforms. This comeback has been long awaited by fans who have missed the fashionable and well-built Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats Veteran.

SonniBalli hints of a full live performance of the song on day of release across his social media pages. Sonni holds over 2 decades’ music career which is still highly respected among Ghanaians and fans worldwide.

He has been off the music scene for a while but this major announcement sets the tone for something mega coming up in the next few weeks with a full roll out from his team.

Here’s an exclusive interview he did talking about the song soon to be released and his entire music career in brief.

Watch here and get to know the other side of Sonni Balli you haven’t heard of before.

Kindly follow on Instagram & Twitter: @SonniBalli

