Jayana to hold free breast cancer screening for women on Oct. 30

Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, better known by her stage name JAYANA has teamed up with Support A Mother, Save A Child Foundation to organize FREE breast cancer screening.

It is aimed at serving over 250 members of the Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC] and the community at Pig Farm, Accra.

As part of their corporate social responsibilities, the free screening is a combined effort to close the month long celebration of the Breast Cancer month this year.

Themed ‘Give Hope, Save Lives’, the free screening will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC], Pig Farm-Accra from 9am to 4pm.

Medical experts will also offer counsel to all participants on availability of different and modern types of breast cancer treatment options.

The Breast Cancer month is celebrated in October to conscientized and support awareness creation by advocating for early detection and treatment for the disease.

Support A Mother Save A Child Foundation (SAMSACF) is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which focuses on supporting the communities in Ghana where cases of struggling single mothers and children are high.

Mrs Nanendy Phyllis A. Adjei, a student nurse, an entrepreneur and the founder of Support A Mother Save A Child Foundation (SAMSACF), started her NGO in August 2018 but prior to that, she was single-handedly helping and supporting individuals with similar and related situations.

Jayana is a gospel artiste who uses the voice as her instrument, displaying precision and agility, mixed with heartfelt emotion.

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.

Created as an instrument to bless God’s people through worship, Jayana strongly upholds as her credo that as a worker of God she is the salt and light of the world.

Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, and praise and worship.

She is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).

