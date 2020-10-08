Dani Draco drops new single; Sad Boy Flow

Labadi Music’s prospect, Dani Draco has been buzzing since the release of ‘Paradise’ featuring $pacely and is now back with a new single titled ‘Sad Boy Flow’.

Fans have been eager for new songs and he delivered with ‘Ready’ featuring Moor Sound. Stream here.

Produced by Zodivc, the song sees the singer crooning on a moody production, with a sensual and goose party-esque lyricism which runs through out the song with Dani Draco in his comfortability.

‘Sad Boy Flow’ serves as a single is from his upcoming debut album. TWEET: @dani_draco_

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!