Abochi, Dede Supa make lifeline Records proud with 2020 EMA nominations

They are up to a good start!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Abochi, Dede Supa make lifeline Records proud with 2020 EMA nominations
Abochi, Dede Supa make lifeline Records proud with 2020 EMA nominations

Lifeline Records signees, Abochi and Dede Supa have earned nominations in the 2020 Emerging Music Awards.

They just made their new record label and growing fan base very proud with these multiple nominations in the various categories.

Dede Supa got nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year while Abochi clocked 3 nominations.

He is in the race to win Male Vocalist of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

It’s a bright start for these two as they are set to soon takeover the music scene.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

