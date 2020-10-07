4 done, 3 more to go for Medikal ‘s incoming 4th Studio album

Renowned rapper Medikal, has taken to Twitter to announce his highly anticipated 4th studio album yet to be released.

The AMG Business act readies to trigger the earbuds of both core rap fans and lovers of his commercial rap styles that he is well known for.

Medikal’s latest dose of dopeness, La Hustle remix featuring Criss Waddle and Joey B is just a sample to bruise the surface of the enormity of musical ingenuity that his 4th studio album is set to radiate.

THE TRUTH ALBUM ! SEVEN SONGS 🦅 — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) October 5, 2020

The album is set to host a track list of 7 songs of which 4 has already been completed.

It is poised to host some trending drill beats that will soon give Kumericans a run for their money.

Expect one last single to wrap up the year after the release of the album.

Anticipate this with keen interest to what the multiple award-winning rapper has up his sleeves this time around!

