Top Stories

Lumi DMR blessed by TiC with a feature on; I Dey Buy All (Adebayor)

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Lumi DMR blessed by TiC with a feature on; I Dey Buy All (Adebayor)
Lumi DMR blessed by TiC with a feature on; I Dey Buy All (Adebayor) Photo Credit: Lumi DMR

The Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Lumi DMR who knelt on live television show after being surprised by Iconic musician, TiC during an interview is out with a single with him titled, “I Dey Buy All” aka “Adebayor”.

What started as a surprise call on CTV has become a reality after the two went to the studio to prove their musical prowess on a song dubbed “I deY BUY ALL”

This led to a promise by TiC that he was open for a collabo from lumi DMR. True to his words, TiC has featured on this new song with a message of rising up to the top regardless of the challenges faced.

For Lumi DMR, it was a dream come true for him to be in the studios with such an icon of African musician to have a song together, a gesture for which he expressed his appreciation. 

The song released under TNR Music is available on all digital music stores across the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of TiC wants you to choose which song he should release next

TiC wants you to choose which song he should release next

10th September 2019
Photo of TiC out with new banger, Forever, dedicated to Asamoah Gyan

TiC out with new banger, Forever, dedicated to Asamoah Gyan

11th August 2019
Photo of Video: Forever by Tic feat. Sammy G

Video: Forever by Tic feat. Sammy G

1st August 2019
Photo of TiC to feature Samuel G in new song ‘Forever’

TiC to feature Samuel G in new song ‘Forever’

11th July 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker