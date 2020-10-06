Lumi DMR blessed by TiC with a feature on; I Dey Buy All (Adebayor)

The Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Lumi DMR who knelt on live television show after being surprised by Iconic musician, TiC during an interview is out with a single with him titled, “I Dey Buy All” aka “Adebayor”.

What started as a surprise call on CTV has become a reality after the two went to the studio to prove their musical prowess on a song dubbed “I deY BUY ALL”

This led to a promise by TiC that he was open for a collabo from lumi DMR. True to his words, TiC has featured on this new song with a message of rising up to the top regardless of the challenges faced.

For Lumi DMR, it was a dream come true for him to be in the studios with such an icon of African musician to have a song together, a gesture for which he expressed his appreciation.

The song released under TNR Music is available on all digital music stores across the world.

