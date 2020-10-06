Full details of the Stonebwoy-Davido rendezvous so far!

It’s scattered all over in the trends on social media and Ghanamusic.com brings to you a summary of the Stonebwoy-Davido rendezvous.

When Davido tweeted few days ago that he would spend the weekend in Ghana, no one apparently had an idea of what he was coming to do and who he was coming to visit.

But he however gave a hint when he began chanting “BHIM BHIM BHIM” on his flight.

He just revamped his career with “FEM”; a single released on September 10 after going on a deliberate hiatus since April, but he’s already hanging out with Africa’s most celebrated Reggae & Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, in Ghana.



On Saturday, October 3, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, born David Adedeji Adeleke, arrived in the West African country to explore and enhance his music career.



In a bid to achieve a success well deserved he had the chance to hangout and team up with his long time music pal, Stonebwoy, who equally has an appealing audience and reception on the continent and beyond.

Stonebwoy who was in London to work with DJ Cuppy, returned to Ghana a night before Davido did.



On his arrival night, Davido and Stonebwoy created magic within minutes in the studios after riding on a potential afrobeat jam, produced by Master Garzy.

Stonebwoy and Davido on a record will be maddddd 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/BCDL0bn2bH — JO ☆🇬🇭 (@skulsonofficial) October 3, 2020

The pair brought their talent to play and recorded a song that got the two very excited, from videos spotted on social media.

In one video shared on Davido’s Instagram story, Stonebwoy was seen with the DMW boss and his crew dancing their hearts out, while they listened to the new track.



Cementing this new record, both talents convoyed to Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana to shoot the official visual representation of the much-anticipated jam.

Stonebwoy and Davido living their best life in Ghana 🔥🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Pp8BpmDemY — Isaac Lance Anning 🇬🇭🚨 (@wifiwrld) October 5, 2020

Prior to this, on Sunday, October 4, Davido and Stonebwoy took few hours off music to have some fun time.

The Nigerian singer looked completely carefree as he hung out with Stonebwoy. The “Risky” hit crooner enjoyed a chill night with his musician pal, as they laughed and played games together.

Wanting to intensify the fun, he visited Accra’s Bloombar only to have one of his crew members bounced due to being in possession of products that were not allowed into the establishment.

Davido was seen screaming on top of his voice, “I go buy this place 10 times, 10 times” after the security men at Bloombar prevented some of the Nigerian star’s boys from entering the premises.

Currently trending is also an alleged case of a fan being slapped by Davido and Stonebwoy for posting a video of the unreleased song online.

Others also claim that it’s just a plot for fame and even if it were true, the fan deserved what he got as he intended to rise to fame with the video he did.

Stonebwoy & Davido no force if

What the guy is saying is really true.

Them beat am falaaa pic.twitter.com/dZyosb35rR — STEPHEN™ 🇬🇭 🇺🇸 (@i_am_koranteng) October 6, 2020

Over 50 per cent of entertainment news this weekend through to the Monday came from these two African giants.

No matter the issues emerging, one thing is certain, Ghana, Nigeria, West Africa, Africa and the world at large should anticipate one of the monster hit tunes to ever shoot out from this Afrobeats era as these two giants merge on something musically magical!

