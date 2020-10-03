NaaNa Blu endorsed by Legendary Ebo Taylor after listening to ‘This Is Highlife’ EP

Legendary Highlife act, Ebo Taylor has endorsed NaaNa Blu’s newly released debut EP dubbed ‘This Is Highlife’.

After listening to the songs on the tracklist he had this to say “The songs are splendid. She performed the songs very well. I love the songs.”

The 84-year-old Ghanaian legend who has been a force on the Ghanaian music scene for over six decades and counting has recorded and produced many works spanning highlife, jazz and Afrobeat.

He’s worked with the famous Fela Kuti of Nigeria and Ghana’s very own Pat Thomas and C. K. Mann amongst others.

NaaNa Blu has shared exclusively on YouTube the ‘This Is Highlife’ EP. The Ghanaian singer-songwriter’s maiden EP has set many Ghanaians sharing praises after the launch on Wednesday, September 30th which features 5 beautiful tracks that will take you way back into time.

Ebo Taylor shared his thoughts on the EP when NaaNa Blu and her team paid him a visit at his private residence in Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.

Ebo Taylor rose to fame in the 1950s as the lead guitarist and arranger for Stargazers and Broadway Dance Bands. These bands were on the Highlife music back in the day.

Ask your parents or grandparents about this legend and we are sure they’ll have some beautiful story to share.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!