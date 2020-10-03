Becca to bow out with last album after 13yrs as a renowned act!

Thrilling music lovers for close to 15 years, Ghana’s highly renowned multiple award-winning act, Becca is set to bow out of the industry with her final album.

The esteemed female vocalist disclosed that all features on her final album will be females only after which she will take a bow from active music.

The musician said her decision to feature only female musicians is to inspire and encourage her fellow female musicians to be resolute in pursuing their dreams.

Speaking to CNN African Voices, she said: “I’m working on my last album. Yes, my very, very last album. This last album is an all-female album.

Being a woman in the industry, it’s sometimes really tough. It’s gonna be a strong album. I’m telling you,” she added.

According to her, “Music is always gonna be there. Don’t get it wrong. I’m always gonna do music. However, I’m not gonna be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that.”

Meanwhile, she has explained her decision to take a bow is to give her attention to other projects.

“My husband and I are doing so much. We’re into real estate as well. I have got a lot of franchises that will be coming out now; a beauty cosmetics franchise that will be coming out now. I have a logistics company as well that I’m looking at running,” she said.

