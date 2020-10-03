Top Stories

Becca to bow out with last album after 13yrs as a renowned act!

All features on her last album will be female artistes only.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Becca to bow out with last album after 13yrs as a renowned act!
Becca to bow out with last album after 13yrs as a renowned act! Photo Credit: Becca /Instagram

Thrilling music lovers for close to 15 years, Ghana’s highly renowned multiple award-winning act, Becca is set to bow out of the industry with her final album.

The esteemed female vocalist disclosed that all features on her final album will be females only after which she will take a bow from active music.

The musician said her decision to feature only female musicians is to inspire and encourage her fellow female musicians to be resolute in pursuing their dreams.

Speaking to CNN African Voices, she said: “I’m working on my last album. Yes, my very, very last album. This last album is an all-female album.

Being a woman in the industry, it’s sometimes really tough. It’s gonna be a strong album. I’m telling you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

@CNN

A post shared by BECCA (@beccafrica) on

According to her, “Music is always gonna be there. Don’t get it wrong. I’m always gonna do music. However, I’m not gonna be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that.”

Meanwhile, she has explained her decision to take a bow is to give her attention to other projects.

“My husband and I are doing so much. We’re into real estate as well. I have got a lot of franchises that will be coming out now; a beauty cosmetics franchise that will be coming out now. I have a logistics company as well that I’m looking at running,” she said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 1CeDi: The Revolution Of Ghana Rap Music

1CeDi: The Revolution Of Ghana Rap Music

4 days ago
Photo of Photos: Private listening of Killbeatz’ Love and Happiness EP

Photos: Private listening of Killbeatz’ Love and Happiness EP

4 days ago
Photo of ShugaLord to premiere new song this weekend

ShugaLord to premiere new song this weekend

4 days ago
Photo of Yaw Tog tops Apple Music charts after Billboard Italia feature

Yaw Tog tops Apple Music charts after Billboard Italia feature

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker