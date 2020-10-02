SK Frimpong crowned 2020 WMA Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Known to be a carrier of God’s presence during intimate times of worship, SK Frimpong has been crowned 2020 Western Music Awards Gospel Artiste of the Year.

The event, which is in its fourth year, was established to celebrate musical acts who hail from the Western Region of Ghana.

It hosted performances from the likes of KK Kabobo, Ayesem, Nero X, DopeNation, Qwesi Flex, Tilly Mens, Kwabena Lyta, 4mula, Obuju Faya, Kofi Kinaata and Laami.

SK Frimpong beats off competition from Empress Gifty, Navah, El Manuel, and John Paul Mensah to win the ultimate award. SK Frimpong continues to win the hearts of many with his spirit-filled ministry.

