Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy

Nanky is the newest sensation on the block and he’s ready to blow your minds away with today’s release of his debut 6-track EP; Remedy.

The Afrobeat selection boasts of production credits from some of Ghana’s finest music makers such as Mix Master Garzy on the title track, Remedy and Happiness.

Highly Spiritual’s Kaywa makes an appearance on Innocent Girl, Streetbeatz on Rain On Me, Killbeatz on Quansimah and Methmix on Munafiki.

The songs have each been treated to global level production standard and expresses Nanky’s silky vocals, lyrical dexterity and versatility.

It’s hard to make a pick at what could be the people’s favorite but he’s testing the water’s with visuals for ‘Quansimah’ which was Sarkodie’s choice of a favorite song on the EP during it’s listening session last week.

Stream the Remedy EP by Nanky which is set to trigger all the joys that good music could ever infuse into your life.

