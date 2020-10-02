Top Stories

Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy

Sarkodie endorsed the EP & pitched Quansimah as a hit. It's out everywhere!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy
Nanky scales up with release of 6-track Afrobeats EP; Remedy Photo Credit: Nanky /Twitter

Nanky is the newest sensation on the block and he’s ready to blow your minds away with today’s release of his debut 6-track EP; Remedy.

The Afrobeat selection boasts of production credits from some of Ghana’s finest music makers such as Mix Master Garzy on the title track, Remedy and Happiness.

Highly Spiritual’s Kaywa makes an appearance on Innocent Girl, Streetbeatz on Rain On Me, Killbeatz on Quansimah and Methmix on Munafiki.

The songs have each been treated to global level production standard and expresses Nanky’s silky vocals, lyrical dexterity and versatility.

It’s hard to make a pick at what could be the people’s favorite but he’s testing the water’s with visuals for ‘Quansimah’ which was Sarkodie’s choice of a favorite song on the EP during it’s listening session last week.

Stream the Remedy EP by Nanky which is set to trigger all the joys that good music could ever infuse into your life.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Yaw Tog tops Apple Music charts after Billboard Italia feature

Yaw Tog tops Apple Music charts after Billboard Italia feature

4 days ago
Photo of Questions with G-West

Questions with G-West

4 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma

UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker