Larruso drops “Yaaro” after surviving quad bike accident

Viral Afro-Dancehall prodigy, Larruso sends off a subtle message to his doom-wishers on his new song titled “Yaaro” after surviving being run over by a quad bike.

He makes a strong statement with this new body of work released under his home label, Jadon Shatta Entertainment. Listen/stream here.

With a modern dancehall production by theonebeatz, the afro-dancehall prodigy explores with catchy lyrics poised to get the streets to sing along.

Listen to “Yaaro” by Larruso on YouTube;

Larruso emerged as the most talked about artist in Ghana, his home country after dropping his debut hit single “Killy Killy” in 2019.

It got him the needed attention which enabled him later release a remix, featuring award-winning artists Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur.

Born and raised in Accra Newtown, Larruso records and perform the Caribbean influenced musical genre, Dancehall with a fusion of indigenous sounds and melodies from Africa.

Kindly check out “No Man’s Land” by Larruso below;

Connect with Larruso on Apple Music, Spotify Twitter and Instagram: @larruso_, Facebook: Larruso

