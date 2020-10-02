Top Stories

Larruso drops “Yaaro” after surviving quad bike accident

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Larruso drops “Yaaro” after surviving quad bike accident
Larruso drops “Yaaro” after surviving quad bike accident Photo Credit: Larruso

Viral Afro-Dancehall prodigy, Larruso sends off a subtle message to his doom-wishers on his new song titled “Yaaro” after surviving being run over by a quad bike.

He makes a strong statement with this new body of work released under his home label, Jadon Shatta Entertainment. Listen/stream here.

With a modern dancehall production by theonebeatz, the afro-dancehall prodigy explores with catchy lyrics poised to get the streets to sing along.

Listen to “Yaaro” by Larruso on YouTube;

Larruso emerged as the most talked about artist in Ghana, his home country after dropping his debut hit single “Killy Killy” in 2019.

It got him the needed attention which enabled him later release a remix, featuring award-winning artists Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur.

Born and raised in Accra Newtown, Larruso records and perform the Caribbean influenced musical genre, Dancehall with a fusion of indigenous sounds and melodies from Africa.

Kindly check out “No Man’s Land” by Larruso below;

Connect with Larruso on Apple Music, Spotify Twitter and Instagram: @larruso_, Facebook: Larruso

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 14: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5th April 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th March 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd March 2020
Photo of Video: Gi Dem by Larruso

Video: Gi Dem by Larruso

16th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker