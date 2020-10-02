Killbeatz teams up with King Promise, Ofori Amponsah for maiden EP; Love & Happiness

Spearheaded by the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment, Killbeatz has teamed up with King Promise and Ofori Amponsah for his maiden EP, Love and Happiness.

The 4-track masterpiece is pitched to be a trail-blazing catalogue of unique sounds from the old school merged with the trending spice of the new school.

Hence, it features new lords such as DarkoVibes and Joey B on track 4 – No More and the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie on track 2 – Sweetie Jorley.

The trio, Killbeatz, King Promise and Mr. All4Real Ofori Amponsah hold the fort throughout track 1 – Odo Nti, the first single released off the EP and track 3 – Pretty Little Girl.

It encapsulates all that a lover of Afrobeats, Highlife and good Ghanaian music would die for. It’s simply an overload of some music goodness that is too weighty for just 4 songs to carry.

You would have loved for it to be a 10 or 12-track album as these 6 music geniuses blend their individual superpower elements to produce a highly addictive sound poised to trigger your earbuds into musical ecstasy.

