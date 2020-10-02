Top Stories

BeRose, Nana Aba, Obofour others feature in Amerado's Yeete Nsem ep. 19

Celebs discussed this week include Rev. Obofuor, BeRose 3sixty, Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah,others

Obofour, BeRose, Nana Aba, others feature in Amerado's Yeete Nsem ep. 19
Obofour, BeRose, Nana Aba, others feature in Amerado's Yeete Nsem ep. 19

Following the successful release of 18 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 19 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Christening of Rev. Obofuor’s triplets, BeRose 3sixty, Jackie Appiah’s alleged pregnancy, Nana Aba Anamoah, among others.

The song was produced by TwoBars and video directed by Director K.

