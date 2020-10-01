Phronesis officially debuts with an evergreen EP

Having one of the most recognisable Reggae songs of 2019, Phronesis has debuted with his Extended Play (EP) titled Evergreen.

The seven-track EP which seeks to give hope, life and outlive the artist’s (real named David Nana Amporful) days is out on all platforms.

The Evergreen EP seeks to stamp his name unto the music scene and officially pave way for his numerous good works that are inspired by the singer’s experiences in life and that of the people around him.

Responding to why the title Evergreen, the young genius stated: “I call it Evergreen because this EP signifies my longevity on the music scene and looking at the heat and impact this particular EP is going to make. I feel it will be evergreen, ever refreshing, and nourishing because it’s going to live in the soul, minds, and hearts of a lot of people.” to GBAfrica.

Professing to have started music back in Junior High School, Phronesis sees music as a passion and a life journey he is embarking on.

His distinct genre of music is a blend of diverse world genres whiles also looking up to all the good leaders of the various genres of music and what they stand for concerning music.

The Evergreen EP, a 7-song EP consists of: “Evergreen”, “Ghetto”, “Bebia”, “Kili Kili”, “Lelee”, “Blessings” and “Nobody dey like me” will be released and marketed under the Premier Space Entertainment label.

Some of the renowned Ghanaian producers who laid their magic wand on this masterpiece of an EP are Kuvie, Imike, Psyko, and Webzy.

The Bob Marley, Popcaan and Mugeez inspired artiste responding to where he will be in five years promised music lovers that “nuff good music on its way” and “in the next five years man’s going to be big you know, where my music would be heard globally an adat we pree”

