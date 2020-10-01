Knii Lante unites with ‘Ghana Naija’ on Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee

Knii Lante’s 6th single this year is a celebration of both cultures through the eyes of a Ghanaian and Nigerian couple in love titled, Ghana Naija.

Today, the 1st of October, 2020, Nigeria celebrates its diamond jubilee – 60 years of independence from colonial rule – a feat that Ghana achieved a few years back.

Throughout the years we’ve shared a great bound of companionship wrapped in rivalry. Let’s celebrate the love we share for food, sports, women and of course music.

In the wake of the recent misunderstandings amongst Ghanaian and Nigerian traders that escalated tensions, it’s become necessary that we remind ourselves of the great positive bounds we share, especially through music! That’s what Ghana-Naija represents.

Enjoy this beautiful Afro-Pop jam, laced with guitar strings reminiscent of Highlife sounds shared by both cultures.

Ghana-Naija was produced by Knii Lante and DatBeatGod.

