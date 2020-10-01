Afia Sika debuts with ‘Yesu Asue Me (Unburdened)’ in honor of Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Burgeoning Gospel music minstrel, Afia Sika in a press conference on Wednesday 30th October, unveiled visuals for her debut single release; Yesu Asue Me (Unburdened).

Starting off as an ardent mentee of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Afia Sika’s unveiling which took place at the Sunlodge hotel was graced with the presence of the legendary all female Gospel music trio.

Other industry key players, bloggers, men of God, family and friends were also in attendance with virtual keynote addresses from renowned personalities such as the Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group, Dzigbordi K. Dosoo.

Afia’s creativity, music arrangement, composition, taste for quality production and content were the highlight of the conversation at the event.

The beautiful ministrel over the years has been ministering with Daughters of Glorious Jesus until the release of her maiden single.

Lead vocalist of the legendary trio, Cynthia revealed that Afia is the lead singer for their younger version trio, Double D 2 whereas Double D 1 is a trio of the first borns of each member of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Commenting on Cynthia’s delivery, Afia Sika admitted that these great women have been her inspiration from day one and thoughtfully and wholeheartedly dedicated the new song – ‘Yesu Asue Me’ (Unburdened) to them.

“When I met them, they’ve been all to me. They’ve been there for me, wherever they go. The advice they gave me, and this song that I’m releasing I’m dedicating it to the Daughters of Glorious Jesus for taking me as their own”, Afia recounted.

Also, Apostle Emmanuel Adade, the executive producer who doubles as the spiritual father of Sika during the unveiling ceremony today by virtue of a video he sent endorsed Afia Sika’s new single.







‘Yesu Asue Me’ is one of the songs off Afia’s upcoming musical album. The song is currently available on all digital music stores worldwide.

