Kaba: Khojo Dreemz releases new Single

Khojo Dreemz is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter that creates experiences through his music, creating a fine blend of original Ghanaian Hiplife, Hi-life and Afrobeats.

Kaba which is the third official song released by Khojo Dreemz in 2020 is a feel-good song meant to uplift your spirits and encourage you to get things done.

Kaba is in the Èʋe or Èʋegbe language of an ethnic group in Ghana, West Africa which means, hurry or be fast.

The song is a collaboration with a regular partner Edem Blinks featuring DJ Blackboi & Rastabwoy.

