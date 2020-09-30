Confirmed! MS.ABA takes African Roots music to The Hague

On Friday the 30th of October, Dutch-Ghanaian singer MS.ABA will be releasing her long-anticipated debut EP Rooted, an oath to her African heritage.

An introduction to her Afro-centric soul sound with a message that takes its listeners back to her Ghanaian roots.

The Rooted virtual concert, which will follow up, will be held at the renowned Paard music venue in The Hague on Thursday the 12th of November.

As an artist, MS.ABA’s goal is to represent Africa wherever she goes. To fully display West-Afrocentric styles, MS.ABA showcases her Ghanaian culture in her music videos.

‘Thanks and Praise’, which is the EP’s first single is an oath to young women of colour who have struggled with their self-esteem.

Rooted the EP is a compilation of songs that explores the different genres MS.ABA grew up listening to.

Every song reflects the singer’s outlook on various aspects of life as she describes how her faith has increased her drive to stay rooted. Especially in these uncertain times.

The virtual concert on the 12th of November will be accessible to a limited audience, due to the regulations surrounding COVID-19. Tickets sales will start next week.

