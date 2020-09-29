Top Stories

Photos: Private listening of Killbeatz' Love and Happiness EP

Photo Credit: LLE

Killbeatz hosted a listening party for his October 2020 Love and Happiness EP, which he did together with King Promise and Ofori Amponsah.

The private listening, held at the Twist Lounge, was well attend by artists, producers and players in Ghanaian music industry.

Love and Happiness EP is 4-track EP revolving around the depths and issues of love and life whiles managing to merge the new school and old school on a timeless project.

