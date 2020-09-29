Kweku Greene will charm you with Juju

Horizon Records GH act Frank Bortey better known in showbiz fraternity as Kweku Greene has released a new single titled Juju.

Juju, an African word which translates ’Charm’, is a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment which it aims at creating an inseparable bond between lovers.

The 2.48 minutes song tells a story about how the unique features of an African woman are on a groovy rhythm with Kweku Greene’s soothing voice.

Listening to the song, one would hear the singer showering love appellations to his partner stating how he’s always charmed anytime he sees the bodily features of his partner, a reason he will always stay glued to her.

Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kwekugreene/juju

The Two Bars produced song can be accessed on all download portals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!