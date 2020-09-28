Yaw Tog tops Apple Music charts after Billboard Italia feature

Kumerica is the illest movement in town now and luckily, Yaw Tog’s Sore monster hit single is at the forefront of affairs on Apple Music Ghana Top 100 charts and with a billboard feature story.

Aside being the owner of the most trending song in Ghana at the moment, Yaw Tog has inked himself a feature story on Italy’s Billboard website.

The drill track also features other emerging talents namely; O ‘kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd, each unique in his drill delivery on the hit chune.

Directed by Koopoku Studios, ‘Sore’ is accompanied with street ghetto visuals that are highly relatable to most youths in the country- a profound factor to the songs instant hit.

It is currently the number one song on Apple Music Ghana Top 100 charts for 5 days running; a patriotic statement of the immense talents in Ghana that can totally override the influx of too much Nigerian & western music influences in our charts if given the needed attention, support and investments.

The instrumental is signed by Chris Rich Beats , beatmaker who previously worked with Aitch , a rapper from Manchester that Shiva fans will remember for Taste (Make It Shake) Remix .

