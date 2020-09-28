Ronaldo! Kwamz drops a new feel-good song

British-Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, who has been a pinnacle to helping afrobeats reach its highest in the UK Kwamz continues his 2020 takeover with his brand-new single ‘Ronaldo’ which premiered by Afroboss DJ Edu on BBC1xtra.

This impressive new single was crafted byburgeoning producer Regi Kumsz, Kwamz explains “Ronaldo is a feel-good song and is about having the freedom to dance, celebrate and enjoy no matter how hard you work on any achievement, remember to smile and have fun”.

‘Ronaldo’ comes off the back of the success of Kwamz’s previous dance number “Again”, which has already amassed over 100,000 streams in just a few months.

For ‘Ronaldo’ Kwamz combines witty lyricism, melodic synths, over an up-tempo beat. Encouraging listeners to get more acquainted with him as he shares his testimony of perseverance, whilst offering a unique perspective on the trending Afro-Pop sound.

Kwamz is one of the most promising talents to emerge from the UK Afrobeats scene of late, having trended on Triller and Tik Tok, and delivered a run of singles that have influenced the growth in his popularity such as ‘Say my name’, ‘Towobo’, ‘What you telling me?’, ‘What is this?’, ‘Dance

With The Kings’ featuring Mista Silva,Flava and A-Star, and more recently’Again’ to name a few.

We can only expect phenomenal things from Kwamz going forward as he hones in on his craft and positions himself accordingly to leave a striking impact on the UK Afrobeats scene.

