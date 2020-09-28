DredW serves visuals for LOML featuring Wondaboy

Ghanaian super producer and disc jockey DredW, is out with visuals for ‘LOML’, featuring Nigeria’s very own Wondaboy.

‘LOML’, as a song has a steady production that can give way to catching a groove, but it’s minimal enough to allow Wondaboy to convincingly drive home the task of loving your partner the right way.

In the video, though both of them are present, the Nigerian singer seems to be deep in thought, having some nice moments with his lover.

Coupled with nice animations, this song is such a vibe for any one to enjoy.

The genius producer, DredW has definitely been up to speed with projects and does not look like slowing down anytime soon.

