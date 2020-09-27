UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma

UD Marvin, a singer-songwriter serves a fusion of Afrobeat and Afro-Pop on new single ‘Ifeoma’, ft. Krachi taken off his upcoming EP.

The Big Brain-produced tune talks about love and how much he enjoys the company of his sweetheart. Stream/download here.

Flaunting his multilingual prowess on this song, UD Marvin blends a Nigerian and Ghanaian flavor as he woos his way into the heart of his lady.

‘Ifeoma’ is that type of song which every music critic will tick as a potential banger due to its groove and quality production.

”This is just a teaser off my upcoming EP. There’s more to come so fans should enjoy this for the moment”, expresses UD Marvin.

FOLLOW UD MARVIN

TWITTER: @udmarvin1

FACEBOOK: UD Harvin

INSTAGRAM: ud_marvin



