Top Stories

UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma

This is just a teaser off his upcoming EP. Anticipate!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma
UD Marvin employs Krachi for new single; Ifeoma Photo Credit: UD Marvin

UD Marvin, a singer-songwriter serves a fusion of Afrobeat and Afro-Pop on new single ‘Ifeoma’, ft. Krachi taken off his upcoming EP.

The Big Brain-produced tune talks about love and how much he enjoys the company of his sweetheart. Stream/download here.

Flaunting his multilingual prowess on this song, UD Marvin blends a Nigerian and Ghanaian flavor as he woos his way into the heart of his lady.

‘Ifeoma’ is that type of song which every music critic will tick as a potential banger due to its groove and quality production.

”This is just a teaser off my upcoming EP. There’s more to come so fans should enjoy this for the moment”, expresses UD Marvin.

FOLLOW UD MARVIN

TWITTER: @udmarvin1
FACEBOOK: UD Harvin
INSTAGRAM: ud_marvin

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Izzy Zick hosts Medikal in new Afrobeat jam; Mona Lisa

Izzy Zick hosts Medikal in new Afrobeat jam; Mona Lisa

5 days ago
Photo of Article Wan has a big announcement for all Upcoming acts!

Article Wan has a big announcement for all Upcoming acts!

6 days ago
Photo of Meet Kudjoe Daze: the Afro-fusion specialist

Meet Kudjoe Daze: the Afro-fusion specialist

6 days ago
Photo of Jhaga Man inserts New Afrobeats banger; Masan Aba

Jhaga Man inserts New Afrobeats banger; Masan Aba

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker