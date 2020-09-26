Top Stories

Lordpaper nominated for 2020 GEA Best High-Life act

Versatile Ghanaian artist, Lordpaper has been nominated for the Best High-Life act for this years prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards Board in the United States of America.

His nomination for the category of High-Life act of the year caps of a very good year for the Asabone hit maker who has brought a breath of fresh air into the Ghanaian music scene.

This is due to his blend of old school and new school, making him one of the versatile artist in the industry currently.

Lord paper has established his status as a showman, a characteristic of Ghanaian High-Life music with some section of Ghanaians literally begging the artist to pursue High-Life full time, which now coincides with talks of an impending 5 song project on an EP. 

