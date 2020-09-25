Stonebwoy storms Ashaiman after Big Boss energy drink factory tour

Stonebwoy has paid a visit to producers of his Big Boss energy drink franchise- Bel Beverages; a Ghanaian producer of a variety of top of the range non-alcoholic drinks.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Burniton Music Group (BMG), exercised one of his due responsibilities as a brand ambassador and franchisee.

His visit was to categorically “inspect and authenticate” the new labeling which has his photo printed on it.

The inspection was followed by an aerial tour of the factory where variety of drinks are produced and how every step of the production is manned by a workforce of people passionate about delivering quality unparalleled refreshment to their customers.

Stonebwoy and his entourage later took a trip to Ashaiman where he was born and bred to make some giveaways of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) vetted and approved energy drink, and to have an intimate interaction with the natives of the town and most importantly, ardent followers of his craft who amassed in their numbers to give him an experience.







After he secured an ambassadorial deal with the non-alcoholic producing firm earlier, Ghanaian Reggae/Ragga & Dance-hall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla fully purchased the owning rights of the energy drink, Big Boss.

The deal saw the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards winner take control of the energy drink’s franchise and act as the president, while it’s still produced by Bel Beverages.

