Killbeatz out with a King Promise, Ofori Amponsah assisted jam; Odo Nti

It’s a lover’s jam as has never been heard in recent times as Killbeatz convenes the silky-voiced King Promise and Ace crooner Ofori Amponsah on new Afrobeat jam; Odo Nti.

The single “Odo Nti” is the first to be released off the producer’s first ever upcoming EP titled, “Love and Happiness”.

It’s a 4-track EP revolving around the depths and issues of love and life – an excellent repertoire for people from all walks of life.

Being the mastermind behind Legacy Life Entertainment, Killbeatz has managed to merge the new school and old school on one timeless extended play.

“Odo Nti” is definitely poised to reignite the euphoria of Ofori Amponsah’s unique falsetto’s perfectly complimenting King Promise’ youthful vibes atop the highlife infused mid-tempo Afrobeat groove.

It’s one for the replays and rewinds!

