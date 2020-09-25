Top Stories

Asakaa Boys, Sore feature in Amerado's Yeete Nsem EP. 18. Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

Following the successful release of 17 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 18 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Sore, Don Little, Emelia Brobbey, Stay Jay, Elizabeth Yamoah, among others.

The song was produced by itzCJ Madeit and video directed by Director K.

