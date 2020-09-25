Amo Achille debuts with ‘Innocence’ off incoming album

Amo Achille, the frequent collaborator and producer of the Afrobeat rising star, Bizzy Salifu gears up to release his first album, beginning with his maiden single release; Innocence.

‘Innocence’ is available for streaming/download globally here.

At the crossroads of Afro House, Dancehall and 90s R&B, Amo Achille’s music, sensual at will, is this subtle mix of genres ready to arouse your senses.

The Belgian producer and singer of Congolese/South African origins has indeed reached artistic maturity and arrives very soon with his first album titled ”Mistress”, a compilation of catchy and tantalizing little bombs.

The first burst ‘Innocence’ and on it, the swaying rhythm of the production serves as a backdrop to a sad heart story (what else?).

The perfect soundtrack to end a relationship. This crucial moment when, just before the breakup, we try to salvage the furniture while sentient of the heart that has already endured too much.

Caribbean sounds, subtly tuned vocals and a sensual appearance of the voice of Lyna, the young singer from Leuven who continues to climb in the Belgian scene.

In short, everything is arranged to creep out of this strange summer omen smoothly.

