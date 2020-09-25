Top Stories

Ahead of debut EP, Moor Sound drops Obaasima Pt. 2

Ahead of debut EP, Moor Sound drops Obaasima Pt. 2

After his success with his first major single of the year, Obaasima, music producer, Moor Sound is back with a Part. 2 of the song.

This time, with an additional verse from Yaa Pono, Obaasima Pt 2 still delivers that summery vibe that’s reminiscent of good times, great people and a good time.

The song comes as the first official single off the young producer’s upcoming debut solo album.

The album, aptly titled Summertime Sound is going to introduce fans of Moor Sound and music lovers as a whole to a different side of him.

Away from his well-known Hip-hop productions, Moor Sound’s Summertime Sound will be a pleasant fusion of Afrobeats and Caribbean sounds coupled with carefully chosen features that will take listeners on an eargasmic trip.

Summertime Sound will be released on 9th October but until then, pre add the album (https://ditto.fm/summertime-sound) and enjoy Obaasima Pt2.

