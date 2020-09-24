Larruso run over by a quad bike during video shoot

Widely known by his hit single ‘Killy Killy’, Larruso during a video shoot for his upcoming single has been run over by a quad bike.

Information reaching Ghanamusic,com confirms that he is currently receiving treatment for injuries including a broken arm and leg.

The accident according to videos sited by GhanaWeb on social media occurred during a video shoot.

Larruso who was standing in front of a crowd was run over by one of the squad bikes being used in the music video shoot.

Reports further indicates the dancehall act has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be responding to treatment according to his management.

This is Damn Serious!! 😬😩



Get well Soon Bro @Larruso_ ❤️🙏🏿



pic.twitter.com/LnbBBsw2P1 — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta👁‍🗨) (@Gedio10) September 23, 2020

Larruso is popular for his hit song Killy Killy which featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur in a subsequent remix.

