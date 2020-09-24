Top Stories

Larruso run over by a quad bike during video shoot

He is currently responding to treatment for a broken arm and leg

Larruso run over by a quad bike during video shoot
Larruso run over by a quad bike during video shoot Photo Credit: Larruso /Facebook

Widely known by his hit single ‘Killy Killy’, Larruso during a video shoot for his upcoming single has been run over by a quad bike.

Information reaching Ghanamusic,com confirms that he is currently receiving treatment for injuries including a broken arm and leg.

The accident according to videos sited by GhanaWeb on social media occurred during a video shoot.

Larruso who was standing in front of a crowd was run over by one of the squad bikes being used in the music video shoot.

Reports further indicates the dancehall act has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be responding to treatment according to his management.

Larruso is popular for his hit song Killy Killy which featured Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur in a subsequent remix.

