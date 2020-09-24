Top Stories

BuMan teams up with Skillz 8Figure to Spend Time

Off the back of making a handful of guest appearances over the past year, BuMan marks his return with sultry Afrofusion sound dubbed Spend Time.

Produced by usual collaborator DJ Kwamzy, the song’s production swells from a thick bass bounce, layered with drums that flares to a full-bodied, piano-flushed sing-a-long.

Labadi Music‘s BuMan features Skillz 8Figure on “Spend Time”, and the Ground Up act lays his calm vocals on the song with a shedding verse, crafting a mood type of song in the process.

