Joey B’s La Familia sets agenda in BB Naija House

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Joey B’s La Familia just permeated the Nigerian border into the 2020 Big Brother Naija house as housemates discuss the Sarkodie/Kwesi Arthur assisted track.

Laycon disclosed in a conversation with his fellow housemates that due to Kwesi Arthur’s bars on the track, he would love to work with him.

They were having a conversation about Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur and Joey B’s delivery on the La Familia joint.

In the course of the conversation, Laycon said he loves the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker’s music and wants to work with him.

“I would like to work with that Kwesi Arthur guy,” he said.

Born Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Laycon is a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Lagos. He is a rapper and singer and is currently signed on to Fierce Nation record label.

