DredW imports Wondaboy for new jam; LOML

Music producer & disc jockey DredW, is out with another groovy tune titled ‘LOML’, which features Nigerian act, Wondaboy.

The two have built some chemistry after working together on creating ‘Choco Milo’, the producer’s debut release. ‘LOML’ is available globally here.

On this mid-tempo Afrobeat record, the singer delivers with his pleasing textured voice, backed by sweet saxophone melodies to make you want to enjoy the moments with that special one.

”This song is a vibe for you and the love of your life. The beat is a soothing one that allows Wondaboy to flex his singing and writing skills. The saxophonist did a good job backing Wondaboy with sweet tones”, expresses DredW.

‘LOML’, a single taken off DredW’s forthcoming EP which will definitely cement his status as one of the finest and hardworking Ghanaian producers.

Support this talent by streaming and sharing ‘LOML’ with your friends and loved ones.

CONNECT WITH DREDW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

TWITTER: @playdredw

FACEBOOK: DredW

INSTAGRAM: playdredw

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!