DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and producer, Dj Sly is set to release one of his most anticipated song of the year, ‘My life’.

The promising banger features Wendy Shay and BET award winner Eddy Kenzo from Uganda.

It’s a West Africa and East Africa connection as has never been seen or heard before as these unique talents get ready to serve you with good music.

Dj Sly has constantly given us timeless hits since the release of her classic Afrobeat single, Gyae Dede till his buzzing fly love jam, Ole Alo.

