Top Stories

DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life
DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life Photo Credit: DJ Sly

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and producer, Dj Sly is set to release one of his most anticipated song of the year, ‘My life’.

The promising banger features Wendy Shay and BET award winner Eddy Kenzo from Uganda.

It’s a West Africa and East Africa connection as has never been seen or heard before as these unique talents get ready to serve you with good music.

Dj Sly has constantly given us timeless hits since the release of her classic Afrobeat single, Gyae Dede till his buzzing fly love jam, Ole Alo.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th August 2020
Photo of List: The 11 audiovisual overdose injected today!

List: The 11 audiovisual overdose injected today!

7th August 2020
Photo of Video Premiere: Odo by Wendy Shay feat. Kelvyn Boy

Video Premiere: Odo by Wendy Shay feat. Kelvyn Boy

7th August 2020
Photo of 2020 Week 31: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 31: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2nd August 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker