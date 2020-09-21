Black Vaper to release new EP on 22nd Sept.

Blvck Vaper, US-based Ghanaian rapper after outdooring his new freestyle T&T will introduce a new project.

The rapper in his new Project will be releasing an EP. Titled “MindTrap”, the EP is a 6-track Tape.

Every song on “MindTrap EP” sends a strong message out to his fans, music lovers, and the world.

Blvck Vaper followed by releasing the official artwork and tracklist. “MindTrap EP” will officially be released on September 22nd, 2020.

Blvck Vaper Tracklist

Connect with Blvck Vaper on these socials below.

Facebook: Blvck Vaper (https://www.facebook.com/BlvckVaper/)

Twitter: @BlvckVaper (https://twitter.com/BlvckVaper?s=12)

Instagram: @BlvckVaper_(https://instagram.com/blvckvaper_