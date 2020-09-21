Top Stories
Article Wan has a big announcement for all Upcoming acts!
It's a golden opportunity for upcoming talents
Article Wan has just made a very big announcement that most upcoming acts would be highly interested in.
He has announced that he is all hyped up to feature an upcoming artiste on his next big project.
It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for y’all underground and upcoming wild talents out there so; Fan dem, Link Up!
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!