He is keen on delivering melodious vibes and rather simple rhythms

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Jhaga Man inserts New Afrobeats banger; Masan Aba Photo Credit: Jhaga Man

Ghanaian singer/songwriter Jhaga Man is here with a new song for almost every single Afrobeats playlist, he titles this one “Masan Aba” – a Twi statement which translates “I’m Back Again” in English.

This amazing body of work is part of many songs Jhaga Man have worked on since his earlier releases.

Jhaga Man is well-known in Dansoman, a suburb of Ghana’s capital Accra. Jhaga Man grew up here and from this neighbourhood, he discovered the art of rapping, singing and writing music.

This does not come as a surprise since most of Ghana’s superstars and music creators hail from this part of Accra, among these are the likes of Samini, Trigmatic, Appietus, Quick Action, Jupitar, Joe Mettle and many others.

He is keen on delivering melodious vibes and rather simple rhythms to catch the attention of good music lovers.

This song was produced by Yo Figg (GxgXnd), with additional guitar works by UK based Ghanaian guitarist Sir James (@sirjamesofficial) (SJO).

The music video was created by CREV Production.

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

