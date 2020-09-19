Supa Gaeta picks Oxlade for new jam, ‘Text Me’ ahead of; ‘SUPA SZN EP

Supa Gaeta teams up with Nigeria’s Oxlade for new song titled ‘Text Me’ released ahead of his forthcoming EP ”SUPA SZN”.

The groovy Afrobeat song features fast-rising Nigerian-born singer and ‘Shugar’ hitmaker, Oxlade. Stream here.

‘Text Me’ is your routine love song, but one with a novel twist It explores self-isolation and its toll on relationships as per the current world situation.

With Supa Gaeta fervently assuring his love that no distance whatsoever will tear them apart. He expresses his frame of mind with lyrics like: ”You know I get jealous when you’re socializing” and ”You my destiny I be Buju Banton” to calm his significant other.

Born Nana Aggrey, Supa Gaeta is a Ghanaian Afro Fusion musician-producer with a stark interest in Afro-Pop, Afrobeat, Dancehall and Hip-Hop genres. He’s one of Ghana’s promising young acts and is next in line to change the face of the nation’s music scene.

Amid a score of subtle hints over the years, Super Gaeta is on to releasing his generally desired EP ”SUPA SZN” in the coming weeks, but till then fans can keep his latest entry ‘Text Me’ on rotation.

