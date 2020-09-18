Top Stories

Moh dazzles the love of his life in; High Me

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Moh dazzles the love of his life in; High Me
Moh dazzles the love of his life in; High Me Photo Credit: Moh

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Mohammed Mouazzen stage named Moh stuns with yet another promising hit; High Me.

Set atop an enticing Beat Monsta production, the new piece boasts of an elegant composition held together by mesmerizing vocals, lyrics and a sweet-sounding style fans will adore. Stream here.

Afrobeat by genre, ‘High Me’ is a clever mix of smooth downtempo beats and melodious guitar strings (credited to Fiokee) which effortlessly blend with its emotive lyrics.

Charged with absolute passion, Moh ferries fans through his never-ending emotions for one Maria, who he constantly calls by name in the song’s duration.

­­­­

He sings to his queen to be, reaffirming his love and commitment to the damsel. Likewise, Moh adorns her with some of the fanciest of lyrics;

”Body shaped like a diamond, come over me like a time bomb/Girl you be bad, I no go lie. Your body be the charm, girl you know”, in his quest to woo her.

‘High Me’ is a buoyant offer sure to keep fans soothed for weeks on end due to its allure and quality.

Stay up to date with MOH by following his socials for news about upcoming releases & more: TWITTER: FACEBOOK: INSTAGRAM

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker