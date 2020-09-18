Moh dazzles the love of his life in; High Me

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Mohammed Mouazzen stage named Moh stuns with yet another promising hit; High Me.

Set atop an enticing Beat Monsta production, the new piece boasts of an elegant composition held together by mesmerizing vocals, lyrics and a sweet-sounding style fans will adore. Stream here.

Afrobeat by genre, ‘High Me’ is a clever mix of smooth downtempo beats and melodious guitar strings (credited to Fiokee) which effortlessly blend with its emotive lyrics.

Charged with absolute passion, Moh ferries fans through his never-ending emotions for one Maria, who he constantly calls by name in the song’s duration.

­­­­

He sings to his queen to be, reaffirming his love and commitment to the damsel. Likewise, Moh adorns her with some of the fanciest of lyrics;

”Body shaped like a diamond, come over me like a time bomb/Girl you be bad, I no go lie. Your body be the charm, girl you know”, in his quest to woo her.

‘High Me’ is a buoyant offer sure to keep fans soothed for weeks on end due to its allure and quality.

