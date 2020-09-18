Top Stories

Amerado with Clemento Suarez & Teacher Kwadwo present Yeete Nsem EP. 17

Amerado with Clemento Suarez & Teacher Kwadwo present Yeete Nsem EP. 17
Amerado with Clemento Suarez & Teacher Kwadwo present Yeete Nsem EP. 17. Photo Credit: Amerado/YouTube

After hosting 16 successful editions of his creative rap news, Amerado teams up with Clemento Suarez and Teacher Kwadwo for episode 16 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focuses on issues including D-Black, Asaase SoundCash, Nana Boroo, Okyeame Kwame, among others.

The song was produced by LondonRollit with video direction credits going to Director K.

