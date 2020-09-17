Top Stories

$pacely signs with Pioneer DJ. Photo Credit: $pacely

Labadi Music signed artist, $pacely – a member of the La Meme Gang – has signed an ambassadorial deal with headphone giants Pioneer DJ.

This new deal will see $pacely promote the new stylish Pioneer DJ HDJ-Cue1 headphone in style in the country.

To launch this highly innovative compact headphone, Pioneer DJ chose $pacely for his reputation as a trendsetter, a pioneer shaping the Ghanaian urban culture with his own style, and cues from life to launch this highly innovative compact headphone.

Pioneer DJ – the iconic lifestyle music brand, renowned for high-quality DJ gear who have a commitment to designing products that last.

