$pacely signs with Pioneer DJ

Labadi Music signed artist, $pacely – a member of the La Meme Gang – has signed an ambassadorial deal with headphone giants Pioneer DJ.

This new deal will see $pacely promote the new stylish Pioneer DJ HDJ-Cue1 headphone in style in the country.

To launch this highly innovative compact headphone, Pioneer DJ chose $pacely for his reputation as a trendsetter, a pioneer shaping the Ghanaian urban culture with his own style, and cues from life to launch this highly innovative compact headphone.

Pioneer DJ – the iconic lifestyle music brand, renowned for high-quality DJ gear who have a commitment to designing products that last.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!